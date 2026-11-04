Blast rocks railway track near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, several trains cancelled

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) :

A powerful explosion rocked a railway track in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, near the India-Pakistan international border, triggering a major security alert. The blast occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in the Ramsinghpur police station area which damaged two concrete blocks beneath the tracks and left a nearly two-foot-deep crater. The incident took place late Tuesday night, around 9:45 pm, near 50 GB village in Anupgarh. According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred approximately 45 minutes after a passenger train travelling on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh route had passed through the area.

The incident triggered panic in the border region, following which multiple security and investigative agencies rushed to the spot. Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), dog squad, forensic science laboratory (FSL) and railway authorities reached the location to examine the damage and investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion. As a precautionary measure, train services on the affected route were suspended, with trains scheduled to operate until 6 am on Wednesday cancelled.

Two concrete blocks destroyed, crater found beneath railway tracks

The explosion caused notable damage to the railway infrastructure. Two concrete blocks installed beneath the railway tracks were completely destroyed, while the blast also left a crater approximately two feet deep between the tracks. The fact that the explosion occurred shortly after a passenger train had crossed the stretch has raised serious security concerns. However, investigators are yet to establish what caused the blast or whether it was deliberately triggered.

Security agencies investigate possible sabotage angle

Given the railway line's proximity to the India-Pakistan international border, security agencies are examining all possible angles behind the explosion. Investigators are trying to determine whether the incident involved the activities of miscreants or forces inimical to the country.

Police and intelligence agencies are also examining the circumstances surrounding the blast to establish whether explosives were used. However, officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the forensic examination and investigation are completed.

FSL and ATS teams inspect blast site, police refuse to confirm bomb explosion

Senior police officials, along with forensic experts and ATS personnel, inspected the affected railway stretch. An officer involved in the investigation said that teams had examined the location, but the exact nature and cause of the explosion could only be established after a detailed probe.

Responding to questions about whether it was a bomb blast, the officer said, "My team and I have inspected the spot. Other officials were also present there. The FSL and ATS teams have also reached the location. We will be able to tell what exactly happened only after an investigation. At this stage, it would not be appropriate to say whether it was a bomb blast or something else. We have only inspected the site and are trying to establish how this happened." The officer was also asked whether the incident had any connection with the recent seizure of 7.5 kg of RDX. He categorically denied any such link, saying the railway track explosion was not related to that recovery.

Recent explosive-related incident in Rajasthan under scrutiny

The railway explosion comes amid heightened attention to explosives-related incidents in Rajasthan. Recently, a powerful explosion involving a pickup vehicle carrying explosives was reported in Bhilwara, killing its driver. However, authorities have not established any connection between the Bhilwara incident and the explosion on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line. For now, investigators are focusing on forensic evidence and other leads to determine the exact nature of the blast and whether the railway infrastructure was deliberately targeted.

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