BJP sweeps Rajasthan local bypolls with 28 out of 36 seats, CM hails 'double engine' government Rajasthan polls: BJP secured a strong victory in the local body bypolls, winning 28 out of 36 seats across civic and rural bodies. This marks a significant gain for the party, which had won only 12 seats in the last bypolls.

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed a significant victory in the recent bypolls to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions, winning 28 out of 36 contested seats.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said on Monday that the party had nearly doubled its earlier seat tally, securing 27 seats directly and one through a BJP-backed independent candidate.

Rathore attributed the victory to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. “This win reflects the public’s open acceptance of our government’s work,” he said.

BJP's dominant win in polls

Providing a breakdown of the results, Rathore stated that BJP won five of the six contested Zila Parishad seats and 12 out of 18 Panchayat Samiti seats. The Congress managed to win only three seats in the Panchayat Samiti elections, while the remaining three went to other parties and independents.

BJP also performed strongly in the municipal bypolls, winning 10 out of 12 seats. Taking a swipe at Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Rathore said, “He regularly misleads the public with baseless statements, but the people have responded firmly through these results.” Notably, in Laxmangarh — Dotasra’s own Assembly constituency — the Congress candidate lost.

CM calls it a symbol of public trust

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the results as a reflection of people’s unwavering trust in the “double engine” government at the state and Centre. He thanked voters for their support and congratulated all the winning candidates and party workers.

In a post on ‘X’, the CM wrote, "Saffron-clad Rajasthan. Heartfelt gratitude to the divine voters for BJP’s massive victory in the 2025 local body and Panchayati Raj bypolls. Congratulations to all the winners and salute to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts".