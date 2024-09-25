BJP leader Suryakanta Vyas, former Jodhpur MLA, dies of prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Jodhpur MLA Suryakanta Vyas.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jodhpur MLA Suryakanta Vyas died on Wednesday morning at the age of 86. According to her family, Vyas had been ailing and bedridden for the past few months. Known for her significant contributions to Rajasthan's political sphere, Vyas held a respected position within the saffron party.

Who was Suryakanta Vyas?

The six-time MLA from Jodhpur's Soorsagar and earlier City constituency had begun her political career as a councillor and played a significant role in Jodhpur's development during the governments of Vasundhara Raje and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Even during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as chief minister, she contributed to the region's growth.

Fondly known as 'Jiji', Vyas was born on February 23, 1938, and contested MLA elections seven times since 1990, winning six of them. She served as an MLA from Jodhpur and Surasagar three times each. In the 2023 elections, she was not given a ticket due to her advanced age.

Bhajanlal Sharma expresses grief

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over her demise and recalled his meeting with Vyas a few days ago. He termed her death as a huge loss for the party. "I received the sad news of the demise of former MLA from Surasagar Assembly and senior member of the BJP family, Smt. Suryakanta Vyas, fondly known as 'Jiji'. Just a few days ago, I had the opportunity to meet her, where I was blessed and guided by her. Her immense affection and love for me have always remained constant. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party family. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family," he wrote on X. "I pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and to provide the grieving family with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the CM added.

Condolences pour in

Meanwhile, Governor Hari Bhau Bagde condoled the demise of the senior BJP leader. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also condoled the death of Vyas. "The passing of our senior leader, revered Smt. Suryakanta Vyas Ji, is an irreparable loss to the social and political life of the Jodhpur region. I am deeply saddened. May Lord Shri Ram grant her soul peace, and may her family and supporters find strength in this difficult time," Shekhawat added.

ALSO READ: Caught on cam: BJP leader shot dead while resisting chain snatching in Bihar's Patna | WATCH