Bikaner tragedy: Three killed as two men trying to rescue quarrelling couple hit by train

Bikaner:

Three people killed and one seriously injured after being run over by train in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday. As per preliminary information, two men tried to rescue a couple who reached the railway track while arguing, resulting in the accident. The train stopped at the spot following the incident. Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police teams reached the site, and the injured man was taken to hospital.

SHO Devendra Singh said one of the deceased was identified as Sanjeet Mochi, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. The identities of the other two deceased have not been established. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the injured person.

Similar incident: 3 killed, including 2 students, in horrific accident in Bengal’s Murshidabad

At least 3 passengers, including 2 students, were killed earlier in July in a horrific road accident in West Bengal’s Murshidabad as a school van collided with a train. The tragic accident happened when a vehicle carrying school children was struck by a speeding train while trying to cross the tracks. The injured have since been admitted to Baharampur Hospital, and both railway and local police have launched an investigation into what went wrong.

The accident took place on July 17, 2026, between the Karnasubarna and Govindpur stations under Baharampur police station limits, when a school van collided with a train at gate number 24A/2 on the Katwa-Azimganj railway line at around 6:41 am. The van, which was carrying children from Royal Academy School, approached the crossing while the gate was shut to let trains pass through from both directions.

It occurred once train number 13431 had gone past, causing the gate to be opened. As the van moved onto the tracks, train number 53054 came from the opposite direction, striking the van with full force. The collision shattered the van almost instantly, killing two children and an elderly cyclist who was standing nearby, while the remaining injured children are still being treated at the hospital. Eight people were on board the vehicle when the accident occurred, and local residents were among the first to reach the spot, rushing in to pull students out and assist with the rescue effort. The injured were initially taken to Karnasubarna Block Hospital, with those in critical condition later referred to Murshidabad Medical College for further treatment.

Also Read:

Four killed, several injured as bus carrying 32 pilgrims overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat