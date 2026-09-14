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Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP leads with 4 wins, Congress bags 3 wards

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

A total of 373 candidates contested the Bikaner Municipal Corporation. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious.

Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India tV

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation by winning four wards against Congress’ three. The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 373 candidates contested the election for 80 wards. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious. 

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Rajasthan will hold elections for mayors and chairpersons of its urban local bodies on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22.

Check all the latest updates here:

 

Live updates :Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

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  • 10:19 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP and Congress neck-and-neck in Bikaner Municipal Corporation

    BJP has won four wards in Bikaner Municipal Corporation - Ward 51 (Pankaj Gahlot), Ward 68 (Shankar Lal Tanvar), Ward 69 (Lila Gahlot), and Ward 70 (Vikram). On the other hand, the Congress has won  three wards - Ward 54 (Pavan Kumar), Ward 66 (Nasim Bano), and Ward 73 (Anil).

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP takes early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation, winning five wards against the Congress’ 2. Earlier, Bikaner Municipal Corporation election was held in 2019.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Result 2019 of Ward 1

    In the 2019 Bikaner Municipal Corporation election, only two candidates contested Ward 1. Congress won the seat. Congress candidate Saroj won by securing 78.64 per cent of the total votes polled. Saroj received 1,285 votes while BJP candidate Sushila Devi got 328 votes.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Who won Ward 69 in 2019

    Earlier, the Bikaner Municipal Corporation election was held in 2019. BJP candidate Anup won Ward 69 by defeating Congress candidate Pawan Kumar. Anup received 1,989 votes, and Pawan got 1,038. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP leads in one ward of Bikaner

    Vote counting for the Bikaner Municipal Corporation election is underway. According to the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in one ward of the Bikaner Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting begins across all 80 wards of Bikaner Municipal Corporation

    Vote counting for the Bikaner Municipal Corporation election began on Monday (September 14). The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP's Leela Gehlot wins Ward No 69 unopposed

    In the Bikaner Municipal Corporation elections, BJP's Leela Gehlot was elected unopposed from Ward No 69. The contest in this ward was between BJP's Leela Gehlot and Congress's Mamta Sansi. However, Sansi withdrew her nomination. 

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    373 candidates contested Bikaner Municipal Corporation election

    A total of 373 candidates contested the Bikaner Municipal Corporation election. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious. 

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