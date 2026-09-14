Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP leads with 4 wins, Congress bags 3 wards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation by winning four wards against Congress’ three. The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 373 candidates contested the election for 80 wards. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Rajasthan will hold elections for mayors and chairpersons of its urban local bodies on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22.

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