Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

The Congress has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation by winning 26 wards against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 21. While independent candidates have won 6 wards, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has managed to grab one. The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 373 candidates contested the election for 80 wards. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious.
Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.
Rajasthan will hold elections for mayors and chairpersons of its urban local bodies on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.
Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:
|Ward Number
|Winner
|Party
|Ward 1
|Chandrakala
|Congress
|Ward 2
|Deepak Kumar
|BJP
|Ward 3
|Ward 4
|Teeja
|Congress
|Ward 5
|Manisha Singhal
|Congress
|Ward 6
|Sandeep Gehlot
|BJP
|Ward 7
|Geeta Devi
|Congress
|Ward 8
|Bhagwan Singh
|BJP
|Ward 9
|Vinod Kumar Dhawal
|BJP
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Ward 17
|Ward 18
|Maqsood Ahmed
|Congress
|Ward 19
|Ward 20
|Ward 21
|Rizwan Khan
|Congress
|Ward 22
|Pratik Swami
|Independent
|Ward 23
|Saroj
|RLP
|Ward 24
|Gaurishankar
|Congress
|Ward 25
|Mohd Hussain
|Congress
|Ward 26
|Sanjay Kumar Rakhecha
|Independent
|Ward 27
|Dilip Kumar Banthia
|Congress
|Ward 28
|Laxmi Devi
|Independent
|Ward 29
|Ward 30
|Abdul Satar
|Congress
|Ward 31
|Puneet Kumar
|BJP
|Ward 32
|Bhagwati Prasad Gaur
|Independent
|Ward 33
|Sinwari Devi
|BJP
|Ward 34
|Aniruddha Kumar Chaudhary
|BJP
|Ward 35
|Manoj Bishnoi
|Congress
|Ward 36
|Anuradha Chowdhary
|BJP
|Ward 37
|Shyam Singh Bhati
|BJP
|Ward 38
|Chhel Singh
|Congress
|Ward 39
|Salman Khan
|Congress
|Ward 40
|Kavita Bishnoi
|BJP
|Ward 41
|Ashwani Midha
|Congress
|Ward 42
|Laxmi Devi
|Congress
|Ward 43
|Prakash
|BJP
|Ward 44
|Shubkaran
|Independent
|Ward 45
|Ward 46
|Ward 47
|Ward 48
|Ward 49
|Ward 50
|Ward 51
|Pankaj Gehlot
|BJP
|Ward 52
|Ummed Singh
|BJP
|Ward 53
|Anish Ali
|Congress
|Ward 54
|Pawan Kumar
|Congress
|Ward 55
|Ward 56
|Ward 57
|Annapurna
|BJP
|Ward 58
|Durga Das
|Congress
|Ward 59
|Aparna
|BJP
|Ward 60
|Ward 61
|Ward 62
|Ward 63
|Ward 64
|Ward 65
|Ward 66
|Naseem Banu
|Congress
|Ward 67
|Hemendra Bhati
|BJP
|Ward 68
|Shankar Lal Tanwar
|BJP
|Ward 69
|Leela Gehlot
|BJP
|Ward 70
|Vikram
|BJP
|Ward 71
|Ward 72
|Nisha
|Independent
|Ward 73
|Anil
|Congress
|Ward 74
|Ward 75
|Ward 76
|Ward 77
|Ward 78
|Ward 79
|Ward 80
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