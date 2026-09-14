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Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration.

Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV

The Congress has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation by winning 26 wards against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 21. While independent candidates have won 6 wards, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has managed to grab one. The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 373 candidates contested the election for 80 wards. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious. 

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Rajasthan will hold elections for mayors and chairpersons of its urban local bodies on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:

Ward Number Winner Party
Ward 1 Chandrakala Congress
Ward 2 Deepak Kumar BJP
Ward 3    
Ward 4 Teeja Congress
Ward 5 Manisha Singhal Congress
Ward 6 Sandeep Gehlot BJP
Ward 7 Geeta Devi Congress
Ward 8 Bhagwan Singh BJP
Ward 9 Vinod Kumar Dhawal BJP
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18 Maqsood Ahmed Congress
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21 Rizwan Khan Congress
Ward 22 Pratik Swami Independent
Ward 23 Saroj RLP
Ward 24 Gaurishankar Congress
Ward 25 Mohd Hussain Congress
Ward 26 Sanjay Kumar Rakhecha Independent
Ward 27 Dilip Kumar Banthia Congress
Ward 28 Laxmi Devi Independent
Ward 29    
Ward 30 Abdul Satar Congress
Ward 31 Puneet Kumar BJP
Ward 32 Bhagwati Prasad Gaur Independent
Ward 33 Sinwari Devi BJP
Ward 34 Aniruddha Kumar Chaudhary BJP
Ward 35 Manoj Bishnoi Congress
Ward 36 Anuradha Chowdhary BJP
Ward 37 Shyam Singh Bhati BJP
Ward 38 Chhel Singh Congress
Ward 39 Salman Khan Congress
Ward 40 Kavita Bishnoi BJP
Ward 41 Ashwani Midha Congress
Ward 42 Laxmi Devi Congress
Ward 43 Prakash BJP
Ward 44 Shubkaran Independent
Ward 45    
Ward 46    
Ward 47    
Ward 48    
Ward 49    
Ward 50    
Ward 51 Pankaj Gehlot BJP
Ward 52 Ummed Singh BJP
Ward 53 Anish Ali Congress
Ward 54 Pawan Kumar Congress
Ward 55    
Ward 56    
Ward 57 Annapurna BJP
Ward 58 Durga Das Congress
Ward 59 Aparna BJP
Ward 60    
Ward 61    
Ward 62    
Ward 63    
Ward 64    
Ward 65    
Ward 66 Naseem Banu Congress
Ward 67 Hemendra Bhati BJP
Ward 68 Shankar Lal Tanwar BJP
Ward 69 Leela Gehlot BJP
Ward 70 Vikram BJP
Ward 71    
Ward 72 Nisha Independent
Ward 73 Anil Congress
Ward 74    
Ward 75    
Ward 76    
Ward 77    
Ward 78    
Ward 79    
Ward 80    

 

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Rajasthan Civic Polls Bikaner Municipal Elections
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