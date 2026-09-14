Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full list of ward-wise winners of BJP, Congress

The Congress has taken an early lead in Bikaner Municipal Corporation by winning 26 wards against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 21. While independent candidates have won 6 wards, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has managed to grab one. The Bikaner Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. A total of 373 candidates contested the election for 80 wards. The city's 4,82,229 registered voters are watching to see whether the BJP will repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories and secure a mayoral hat-trick, or whether Congress will emerge victorious.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Rajasthan will hold elections for mayors and chairpersons of its urban local bodies on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and vice-presidents on September 22. Clearly, this municipal election will test the capabilities of strategists from both the BJP and Congress.

Bikaner Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Winner List:

Ward Number Winner Party Ward 1 Chandrakala Congress Ward 2 Deepak Kumar BJP Ward 3 Ward 4 Teeja Congress Ward 5 Manisha Singhal Congress Ward 6 Sandeep Gehlot BJP Ward 7 Geeta Devi Congress Ward 8 Bhagwan Singh BJP Ward 9 Vinod Kumar Dhawal BJP Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18 Maqsood Ahmed Congress Ward 19 Ward 20 Ward 21 Rizwan Khan Congress Ward 22 Pratik Swami Independent Ward 23 Saroj RLP Ward 24 Gaurishankar Congress Ward 25 Mohd Hussain Congress Ward 26 Sanjay Kumar Rakhecha Independent Ward 27 Dilip Kumar Banthia Congress Ward 28 Laxmi Devi Independent Ward 29 Ward 30 Abdul Satar Congress Ward 31 Puneet Kumar BJP Ward 32 Bhagwati Prasad Gaur Independent Ward 33 Sinwari Devi BJP Ward 34 Aniruddha Kumar Chaudhary BJP Ward 35 Manoj Bishnoi Congress Ward 36 Anuradha Chowdhary BJP Ward 37 Shyam Singh Bhati BJP Ward 38 Chhel Singh Congress Ward 39 Salman Khan Congress Ward 40 Kavita Bishnoi BJP Ward 41 Ashwani Midha Congress Ward 42 Laxmi Devi Congress Ward 43 Prakash BJP Ward 44 Shubkaran Independent Ward 45 Ward 46 Ward 47 Ward 48 Ward 49 Ward 50 Ward 51 Pankaj Gehlot BJP Ward 52 Ummed Singh BJP Ward 53 Anish Ali Congress Ward 54 Pawan Kumar Congress Ward 55 Ward 56 Ward 57 Annapurna BJP Ward 58 Durga Das Congress Ward 59 Aparna BJP Ward 60 Ward 61 Ward 62 Ward 63 Ward 64 Ward 65 Ward 66 Naseem Banu Congress Ward 67 Hemendra Bhati BJP Ward 68 Shankar Lal Tanwar BJP Ward 69 Leela Gehlot BJP Ward 70 Vikram BJP Ward 71 Ward 72 Nisha Independent Ward 73 Anil Congress Ward 74 Ward 75 Ward 76 Ward 77 Ward 78 Ward 79 Ward 80

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