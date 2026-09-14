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Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP surges ahead, wins 12 wards against Congress’ 2

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Updated:

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation recorded 63.84% voter turnout this time, as per the updates from the EC. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 70 wards and the Indian National Congress (INC) is contesting 53 wards this time.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Bhilwara:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. As per the updates from the EC, 63.84% voter turnout was recorded in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 70 wards in Bhilwara and the Indian National Congress (INC) is contesting 53 wards this time.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation went to polls in Phase 1 on September 9, 2026 across 70 wards. Th other municipal corporations covered in the first phase included Alwar, Bharatpur, and Bikaner apart from Bhilwara. A total of 20,623 candidates are contesting the elections. According to EC officials, 57,52,278 (57.52 lakh) voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling booths across the 162 civic bodies. Polling for Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2021

  • Total Wards: 70
  • BJP: 31
  • Congress: 22
  • Independents: 17

Follow the thread for all the latest updates

Live updates :Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 9:35 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP wins 6 wards Congress bags 2

    BJP wins 6 wards in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation (Nagar Nigam), Congress bags 2.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP leads in three wards

    BJP leads Congress 3-0 in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP's Rajendra Prasad Mehta Vijayi won from Ward-3

    BJP is ahead in Bhilwara. BJP's Rajendra Prasad Mehta Vijayi won from Ward-3 of Bhilwara Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    229 independent candidates have made the contest interesting in Bhilwara

    In the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 70 wards, while the Congress is contesting in 53. The 229 independent candidates have made the contest interesting in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election began on Monday (September 14), with results expected later in the day. The early trends will start emerging soon. The counting of votes is being held for 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), with 10,245 councillor seats at stake and around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of polls

    As per the schedule of the EC, the second phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections were held on Friday, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,758 polling booths for 4,774 wards in the second phase. The voting for 147 urban local bodies -- six municipal corporations, 24 municipal councils and 117 municipalities – were held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase.

     

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Polling for all 309 urban local bodies held in two phases

    As per the updates from the EC officials, 57,52,278 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling stations across the 162 civic bodies. Polling for all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11. Counting of votes for councillor posts will be held on September 14.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    57.52 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise

    The four municipal corporations that went to polls in the first phase included Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara. A total of 20,623 candidates are contesting the elections in the first phase. According to officials, 57,52,278 (57.52 lakh) voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling booths across the 162 civic bodies.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Courting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Amid tight security, the counting of votes is going to being at 8 am for Bhilwara Municipal Corporation. A heavy police deployment has been made outside the counting centres.

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