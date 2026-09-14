Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP surges ahead, wins 12 wards against Congress’ 2

Bhilwara:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. As per the updates from the EC, 63.84% voter turnout was recorded in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 70 wards in Bhilwara and the Indian National Congress (INC) is contesting 53 wards this time.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation went to polls in Phase 1 on September 9, 2026 across 70 wards. Th other municipal corporations covered in the first phase included Alwar, Bharatpur, and Bikaner apart from Bhilwara. A total of 20,623 candidates are contesting the elections. According to EC officials, 57,52,278 (57.52 lakh) voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling booths across the 162 civic bodies. Polling for Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2021

Total Wards: 70

BJP: 31

Congress: 22

Independents: 17

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