Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results: Independents upset BJP, Congress in CM's home district

Bharatpur:

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan has thrown up a significant political contest, with independent candidates emerging as a major force in the 65-ward civic body. Neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the Congress managed to secure a clear majority, leaving the final shape of the civic administration open to political negotiations. Independent candidates emerged as the biggest winners, securing 36 of the 65 wards. The BJP won 20 wards, Congress bagged 7, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) settled for one seat each.

The result assumes added significance because Bharatpur is the home district of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. With the BJP in power in the state, the performance of the party in the Chief Minister's home district was closely watched as an indicator of its organisational and political strength at the local level.

The election to the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation was held on September 9, with 65 wards up for grabs. A total of 2,11,359 voters exercised their franchise, while 201 polling centres were established across the municipal corporation area. The overall voter turnout stood at 73.68 per cent.

Why Bharatpur result matters for BJP and Congress

The outcome is particularly noteworthy because the BJP and Congress were involved in direct contests across several wards, but neither party was able to translate its presence into a majority in the corporation. The strong showing by independents has once again highlighted the importance of local candidates and ward-level equations in Bharatpur. Their performance could prove crucial in determining how the civic body is ultimately administered, particularly if no single political group has enough councillors to independently form the administration. The 65 councillors elected from the respective wards will now form the new municipal body and play a key role in determining the direction of civic administration in Bharatpur.

Here's the party and ward-wise result:

BJP 20 Congress 07 Independents 36 BSP 01 RLP 01 Total Declared 65/65

What happened in the 2019 Bharatpur civic election?

The latest result also has a clear precedent. In the 2019 Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election, neither the BJP nor Congress managed to win a majority. Independent candidates had then emerged as an important political force, winning 22 of the 65 wards. The BJP also secured 22 wards, while Congress won 18 seats. BSP candidates bagged three wards.

Abhijeet Kumar of the Congress party was elected as the Mayor. He had assumed the position after his party managed to form the municipal board with the support of independent candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Before him, the city's first Mayor elected in 2014 was Shiv Singh Bhont from the BJP.

The 2019 result therefore showed that independent councillors could significantly influence the balance of power in Bharatpur. The latest election has again put the spotlight on their role in the formation and functioning of the civic administration.

Bharatpur civic poll in numbers

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation has 65 wards, with one councillor elected from each ward. As many as 2,11,359 voters cast their ballots in the election, with 201 polling centres set up across the corporation's jurisdiction. The 73.68 per cent voter turnout indicates substantial participation in the civic election. With the BJP and Congress falling short of a majority, the elected independents and smaller parties could assume importance in determining the next political arrangement in the municipal corporation.

Also Read:

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners