Asaram, convict of raping minor, approaches court for extension of interim bail; hearing on April 2 The Gujarat High Court granted temporary bail for three months to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case, on medical grounds following a split verdict. Now, he is approaching Rajasthan High Court to get bail in another case.

Self-styled Godman Asaram, convicted of raping a minor girl, returned to Jodhpur Central Jail on Tuesday after his interim bail expired. The Supreme Court, on January 7, granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in the case registered by the Gujarat police. His bail was extended by the Gujarat HC, and now he is seeking the extension from the Rajasthan HC. The court will hear his plea on April 2.

Since the court was closed from March 29 to 31 due to holidays, Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, requested an early hearing in the matter. "The court will hear the plea for bail extension on Wednesday," Bora said. "If the extension is denied by Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday, Asaram will have to remain in jail until he secures relief in both cases," his counsel said.

Two cases against Asaram

Asaram was arrested in 2013 from an ashram in Indore for raping a minor at his ashram in Jodhpur. After a lengthy trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 under the POCSO Act. In the second case, a female disciple from Surat accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her at his Gandhi Nagar ashram in 2013.

A Gandhinagar court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in January 2023 in that case.

The Gujarat High Court has already granted Asaram a three-month interim bail in a 2013 rape case lodged in Surat.

Security tightened at rape survivor's house

After the interim bail was granted to Asaram Bapu for three months, police have tightened security at the residence of the rape survivor's family in Shahjahanpur. City's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Tuesday that after Asaram was granted interim bail for three months, authorities took suo motu cognisance and enhanced the security of the rape survivor's family. Currently, a guard is deployed at the victim's house while her father and brother have been provided with personal gunners. Instructions have been issued to Azizganj police outpost to keep a close watch on their residence

Besides, police personnel are monitoring not only the main road but also the connecting routes near the house. A complete ban has been imposed on any unauthorised gatherings in the vicinity. "Our officers are reviewing security arrangements at the victim's residence both during the day and at night. We stand with the victim's family," Dwivedi said.

(PTI inputs)