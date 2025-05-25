Another suspected 'spy' detained by IB in Rajasthan after evidence of Pakistan connection found The Intelligence Bureau (IB) team has detained a suspect from Rajasthan, identified as Qasim. Evidence has surfaced linking him to Pakistan, and he is currently being interrogated.

Jaipur:

A man suspected to be a 'Pakistani spy' has been taken into custody by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from Gangora area of ​​Pahari village of Rajasthan. The accused Qasim's Pakistan connection has also been found. He is currently in custody and being interrogated.

Married to a Pakistani woman

According to the information, Qasim allegedly married a Pakistani woman and was in contact with her during the Operation Sindoor. Previously residing in Delhi, Qasim suddenly moved to his village, obtained a visa for Pakistan, and subsequently travelled there, where he got married.

Qasim's phone may undergo forensic examination, and he will be further questioned to determine whether he was involved in any espionage activities.

Gujarat ATS arrested a suspected Pakistani spy

Earlier on May 24, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested a suspected Pakistani spy, Sahdev Singh Gohil, near the Kutch border. According to officials, Gohil was working as a health worker in Dayapar, Kutch, but was allegedly involved in espionage activities on behalf of Pakistan.

Reports indicate that Gohil came into contact with a woman named Aditi Bhardwaj, who, according to sources, is a Pakistani spy. Acting on her instructions, Gohil allegedly passed on sensitive information related to the Indian Navy and the Border Security Force (BSF) to Pakistan. In return, Gohil received Rs 40,000 for his activities.

It has emerged that there may not be an actual person named Aditi. Instead, the name was possibly used by a Pakistani handler to maintain contact with Gohil. Reports suggest that Gohil had been in touch with this handler for the past year.

The accused’s mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Also Read: PM Modi debunks Pakistan's claim on Nal Airbase, takes an 'ICU' dig at Rahim Yar Khan destruction

Also Read: PM Modi in Bikaner: 'Destroyed 9 terror camps in 22 minutes to avenge Pahalgam attack of April 22'