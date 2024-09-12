Ajmer Sharif Dargah to serve 4,000 Kg of vegetarian langar for PM Modi's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Ajmer Sharif Dargah will prepare and distribute 4,000 kgs of vegetarian langar food. This event is part of the “Sewa Pakhwada” and continues a cherished tradition of serving langar at the historic site, which has been upheld for over 550 years.

According to an official statement from the Dargah authorities, the world-renowned "Big Shahi Deg" will be utilized to prepare the langar, which includes rice, pure ghee, and dry fruits. The food will be distributed to devotees, local Gurus, and those in need, reflecting the Dargah's commitment to service and community welfare.

Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, explained the significance of the event. "In celebration of Prime Minister Modi's birthday and as part of our seva programs across religious sites, we will prepare and distribute 4,000 kg of vegetarian food. This includes a variety of items such as rice, pure ghee, and dry fruits. The langar will be offered as a service to the Gurus and underprivileged people around us," Chishty told ANI.

The event will commence at 10:30 PM on the eve of September 17 with the lighting of the “Big Shahi Deg” inside the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty. The preparation and distribution of the langar will continue through the night, with devotees and volunteers engaging in prayers, recitations of Quranic verses, naats (devotional songs), and qawwalis (poems in praise of saints).

Special prayers will be offered for peace, unity, and the well-being of Prime Minister Modi, alongside blessings for the success of the “Sewa Pakhwada” and the prosperity of all citizens. The entire process of cooking and distributing the langar will be carried out with the highest devotion and care, serving thousands of devotees and local communities.

Volunteers will oversee the organized distribution of the food throughout the morning, ensuring that everyone attending and nearby communities can partake in the blessed meal. The event will conclude with prayers of gratitude and unity, emphasizing the spirit of "Sewa" (service) that is central to the teachings of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty.

This initiative not only celebrates Prime Minister Modi's birthday but also reinforces the Dargah's dedication to service and community welfare, embodying the principles of generosity and unity.

(ANI inputs)