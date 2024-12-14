10-year-old boy dies after rat bite at Rajasthan Cancer hospital, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A 10-year-old boy undergoing cancer treatment at a government hospital in Rajasthan has tragically passed away after allegedly being bitten by a rat on his toe. The incident occurred at the State Cancer Institute, where the child had been admitted on December 11. While hospital officials attributed the death to "septicaemia shock and high infection," the Rajasthan government has launched an investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The boy, who had been suffering from cancer, was reportedly receiving treatment when he began crying. His family members, concerned, removed the blanket he was lying under and discovered that blood was oozing from one of his toes. The injury was believed to be caused by a rat bite. Upon noticing the wound, the family immediately informed the hospital staff, who quickly applied first aid and bandaged the affected area.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Sandeep Jasuja confirmed that the child had been treated as soon as the rat bite was reported. However, he stated that the official cause of death was "septicaemia shock and high infection," which resulted from the boy’s underlying condition, along with a fever and pneumonia. "The child died due to high infection caused by septicaemia shock on Friday," Dr. Jasuja said.

In response to the incident, the Rajasthan government has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the rat bite and the hospital's hygiene practices. Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar has instructed the principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, which is affiliated with the State Cancer Institute, to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Dr. Jasuja assured that steps would be taken to improve cleanliness and maintain strict hygiene standards at the hospital to prevent similar incidents in the future.