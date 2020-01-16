Will not contest if Kejriwal says he has ensured free electricity for 60 months: Manoj Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has said that he would not contest the upcoming state elections in Delhi if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can give his word that he has ensured free electricity to Delhi households consuming less than 200 units of power for full five years of his tenure. "I will not contest the election then," said the BJP MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, responding to a question on this week's upcoming Aaj Ki Adalat with India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Tiwari can be heard making the remarks in the promo of the show which has been released by the channel. The complete show airs on Saturday at 9 in the evening.

The elections for all 70 constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 8, with the results scheduled to be declared all through the day on February 11.