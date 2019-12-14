Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Sanjay Raut lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, warns not to 'insult' Savarkar

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut on Saturday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's aggressive remark on Veer Savarkar and said that Veer Savarkar is an idol for the entire nation and must be respected.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2019 19:06 IST
Veer Savarkar is an idol just like Nehru and Gandhi, do not insult him: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut on Saturday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's aggressive remark on Veer Savarkar and said that Veer Savarkar is an idol for the entire nation and must be respected. In his tweet, Raut said, "Veer Savarkar is an idol of the whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about the nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this."

He added, "We respect Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, do not insult Veer Savarkar."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan said that he would not apologize for his 'rape in India' remark in a Jharkhand rally. "My name is Rahul Gandhi not Rahul Savarkar, I will not apologize for the truth," Rahul said during Congress' mega rally in Delhi. 

BJP MPs were demanding an apology from the former Congress President and protested against the latter's remarks during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the last day of the winter session of the Parliament. 

