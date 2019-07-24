BJP left red faced as 2 party MLAs vote in favour of Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh assembly

File Image/Kamal Nath

Little did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) know that it was in for a rude shock on Wednesday.

During voting on criminal law (amendment) in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Kamal Nath government today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava boasted that "we can bring down the government the moment Central leadership gives a go ahead."

Kamal Nath promptly challenged BJP to try and buy out the ruling party legislators in his state, and asked why the opposition did not hold a vote right away.

Nath said the BJP has been making such claims right from the day his government took office. "Let me make it clear the Opposition's claims are bogus and our MLAs are not for sale."

He said his government is here for five years and "Madhya Pradesh will create history by setting up new benchmarks of development bringing prosperity to every class."

"I want to call the bluff of the opposition BJP here and now," the Chief Minister said.

"Instead of this everyday clamour of keeping the minority government at its mercy the opposition should hold a no-trust vote right away. We are prepared for it, here and now. Is the Opposition ready?" he asked.

Nath said: "I have maintained certain propriety in my political life and tried to set an example. No one has raised questions or made any allegations throughout my political life of 45 years."

He said: "I have been an MP for 40 years and was a minister of several departments at the Centre. I have always tried to keep my political life clean."

"As a minister, I have always protected the interests of people of Madhya Pradesh." He said that as Union Minister of Commerce earlier, he took care of the interests of farmers in the WTO and did not compromise.

"I do not resort to television and media politics. I do not have the passion to show my face and print photos. If any section of the state is in crisis, then I try to resolve the issue immediately and bring relief. This I believe is true sensitivity to the people."

