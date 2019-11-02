Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Tis Hazari clash: Congress demands Amit Shah's apology for attack on advocates

Tis Hazari clash: Congress demands Amit Shah's apology for attack on advocates

The Congress on Saturday criticized Delhi Police for their action against advocates in the Tis Hazari court complex in the national capital and demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident as the force comes directly under his ministry.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2019 21:38 IST
Tis Hazari clash: Congress demands Amit Shah's apology for attack on advocates
Image Source : ANI

Tis Hazari clash: Congress demands Amit Shah's apology for attack on advocates

The Congress on Saturday criticised Delhi Police for their action against advocates in the Tis Hazari court complex in the national capital and demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident as the force comes directly under his ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that his party stood in solidarity with the advocates. A clash broke out between the lawyers and the Delhi Police in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, resulting in arson which left one lawyer injured with a bullet injury. The clash erupted after a minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySonia appoints ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda leader of Cong legislature party in Haryana Next Story  