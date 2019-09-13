Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's wife rushes out of in-laws residence bursting in tears | VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's wife rushes out of in-laws residence bursting in tears

Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wife, was seen rushing out of her in-laws' residence bursting into tears today. Clad in a yellow suit, Aishwarya Rai left Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's residence in a huff and sat in a car purportedly belonging to her father, RJD legislator Chandrika Rai. The duo tied the knot in May last year but six months later, Tej Pratap filed for divorce saying that he was unhappy with the marriage. According to sources, Rai was living with her in-laws even after her marriage with Tej Pratap turned sour.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen rushing into her car with hurried steps. She clearly looked upset, however, what transpired before her exit from Tej Pratap Yadav's residence is not yet known.

In August, Aishwarya Rai alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav was a drug addict. She had filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005. In her complaint, Aishwarya said she tried raising the issue with her in-laws but to no help.