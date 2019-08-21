In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief Stalin comes out in support of Chidambaram

Image Source : PTI DMK president MK Stalin has come out in support of P Chidambaram who faces arrest after CBI issued a lookout notice.

MK Stalin, chief of DMK, has come out in strong support of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing arrest in the INX Media money laundering case. P Chidambaram's counsel are in Supreme Court at the moment seeking relief from arrest. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court today.

"P Chidambaram is a legal luminary. The case is a clear case of political vendetta," MK Stalin, president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was quoted as saying by news channels. Stalin is also the leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Stalin comments follow Congress president Rahul Gandhi where he said, "Modi's govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power."

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh lookout circular against the former Union minister.

However, a battery of senior lawyers were in the top court today to defend P Chidambaram and seek urgent relief from his arrest. The matter was first heard by Justice Ramana, who then forwarded the case to CJI Ranjan Gogoi's case.

