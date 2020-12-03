'No further discussion', says Saugata Roy as TMC shuts door on Suvendu Adhikari

Image Source : FILE/PTI Suvendhu Adhikari is reportedly miffed with rising stature of Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, in the Trinamool Congress.

A day after the Trinamool Congress said that all issues with disgruntled party leader Suvendu Adhikari have been resolved, the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday appeared to have shit all doors on him. Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy declared that the party will not engage in any further talks with Adhikari.

"We responded to his (Suvendu Adhikari) message yesterday itself. I truthfully said whatever happened at meeting day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it's for him to talk to press. We've nothing further to say. No further discussion thought of with him," news agency ANI quoted Saugata Roy, as saying.

Suvendu Adhikari's criticism of Prashant Kishor, who has been managing Trinamool Congress' 2021 assembly election strategy, reportedly further damaged his case.

Party leader Abhishek Banerjee along with Kishor had met Adhikari, who had resigned as minister in the Mamata cabinet, earlier this week. Following the meeting, the TMC had claimed that all issues with Adhikari have been addressed.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," Saugata Roy had told PTI.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, resigned from her cabinet on last week, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

He was said to be unhappy over organisational changes in the Trinamool Congress and the growing clout of Kishor and Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister, in the decision making process of the state government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not reacted over the developments in her party so far.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)