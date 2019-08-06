Life and times of Sushma Swaraj: The leader who redefined a public office

Late Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj is no more. The dynamic Ex-parliamentarian, Foreign Minister who set high standards for a public office has passed away. She breathed her last at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

She was born on 14 February 1953 at Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak. She was a gifted student who earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Sanskrit. She studied law at Punjab University.

She represented Ambala at the of 25. She was an MLA again from 1987 to 90.

She was prodigious talent in public life. At the age of 27, she became president of Haryana unit of BJP.

She was Information and Broadcasting Minister under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She took a break from national politics to assume chief ministerial office in Delhi IN 1998. She was the first woman CM of Delhi.

After her return to national politics, she deftly handled several portfolios like Health Ministry, Family Welfare Ministry and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

She made as External Affairs Minister during PM Modi's first tenure. She was a dynamic presence in the office. She embodied PM Modi's Digital India perhaps to the greatest extent.

She was very active on Twitter. There have been many instances where an Indian citizen was stranded abroad. Sushma Swaraj and her Ministry always swung into action after a simple tweet from the aggrieved citizen.

Known for her fierce oratory and genial nature Sushma Swaraj will definitely be missed by the nation.