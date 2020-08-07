Politics over Sushant Singh Rajput death case, NCP's Nawab Malik blames Centre

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTFAN9 Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Politics takes over the probe.

A massive political blame game has erupted over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR taking over the investigation and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has expressed its displeasure. Meanwhile, the Bihar government has opposed Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court as "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable."

NCP leader Nawab Malik has blamed the Central government for trying to create a rift between the two states. His comments come in the backdrop of an all-out blame-game between Maharashtra and Bihar Police over the handling of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"The incident happened in Mumbai so how can the case be transferred to CBI without our agreement," Nawab Malik said.

"Centre is trying to disturb the federal structure of the country," he said. This is an effort to pit one state against another, the NCP leader said.

NCP holds the home ministry in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government. Maharashtra and the Bihar government are at loggerheads over the handling of Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

The verbal blame game escalated when a Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went to Mumbai with a probe team, was put under quarantine. He was exempted from quarantine this morning but not before a full-fledged public spat played out in media.

Bihar govt seeks dismissal of Rhea's plea

Meanwhile, the Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Friday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable", and needed to be dismissed.

The affidavit, filed in response to Chakraborty's plea, said the director general of police, through the Bihar government, recommended the CBI probe given the sensitivity of the matter, interstate ramification and presence of most of the accused in Mumbai.

The affidavit, filed by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma through advocate Keshav Mohan, said in criminal proceedings, the concept of jurisdiction cannot be applied like civil cases.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage