Sourav Ganguly dismisses talks of political plunge: 'No development at the moment'

Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly dismisses talks of political plunge

Brushing aside speculations of joining BJP, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said it would not happen "at the moment". Speculations on him joining the saffron camp were rife after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Ganguly on Saturday.

Ganguly, who is the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), had on Monday pipped former India batsman Brijesh Patel. He emerged as the lone contender in the race for the BCCI presidentship as he was the only one to have filed the nomination for world cricket's most-coveted post.

"I've heard these political questions before too when I met Mamata didi, the chief minister of West Bengal," Ganguly told reporters at CAB.

"I met Amit Shah for the first time. Neither was I asked a question on what's going to happen to BCCI, whether I'm going to get a post or not. Nor was there any discussion of the sort that 'you (meaning himself) get this (BCCI presidentship) only if you agree to that'. So there's no of political development at the moment," he said.

Shah's son Jay Shah will be the new secretary of BCCI and Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is the younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

On Monday West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said that if Ganguly joins politics "politics will prosper".

"Gautam Gambhir has joined BJP. The doors of BJP are open for everybody," he had said.

Parties cutting across political lines in West Bengal on Monday congratulated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly after he emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president.

Also Read: Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane joins BJP with his outfit

Also Read: NCP MLC, ex-MLA join BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls