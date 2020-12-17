Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress 'dissenters' ahead of party's internal election

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonia Gandhi to meet 23 Congress 'dissenters' ahead of party's internal election

In what can be seen as an act of placation, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will meet dissenters on December 19, informed sources told India TV. The key meet comes ahead of the party's internal election which is expected to take place soon. The meeting with the party dissidents is being considered an attempt to placate the leaders before the election.

The election will be held for the remaining term of Congress president. It is also expected to take place for the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the Congress party.

Apart from a few dissidents, senior leaders including Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot will also take part in the meeting among others. The decision to reach out to the dissidents also intends to ensure smooth sailing for Rahul Gandhi if he decides to contest the election for the post of the president again.

Congress CWC consists of 23 members, 12 are elected members and 11 are nominated by Congress president. Amongst the elected members of CWC, six should be from general category, four women and two seats are reserved for members from SC/ST and OBC community.

For any candidate to contest the election he/she needs a proposal from atleast 10 AICC members to contest the election.

There are 1500 AICC members who will be electing Congress president and CWC members. The Central Election Authority has sent a proposal for digital Identify Cards for all the voters, however, the election will be done via ballot paper.