FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on PMCARES Fund

An FIR has been registered against interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party for misleading tweets about PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. The FIR was registered in Karnataka's Shivmoga area. Advocate Praveen KV has got the FIR registered.

FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yxS8JYocvi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

The tweets were shared on May 11 which gave wrong information about the fund.

More to follow...

