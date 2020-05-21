Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on PMCARES Fund

An FIR has been registered against interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the party's tweet on PMCARES fund in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 12:39 IST
An FIR has been registered against interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party for misleading tweets about PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. The FIR was registered in Karnataka's Shivmoga area. Advocate Praveen KV has got the FIR registered. 

The tweets were shared on May 11 which gave wrong information about the fund.

More to follow...

