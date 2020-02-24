Sonia Gandhi condemns CAA violence in northeast Delhi, condoles death of Delhi Police constable

Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday (PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening called for peace amid the ongoing violence over the new citizenship law that rocked the north-east district earlier in the day. “I appeal to the people from all religions to maintain peace and defeat the evil intentions of divisive forces,” Sonia said in a statement.

The veteran leader condoled the death of Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal, who was among four persons killed in the violence that began from Jafrabad on Sunday, but soon spread to surrounding areas of Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas on Monday.

At least 37 persons, including police personnel, have been injured in the violence.

“There is no place for violence in this country of Mahatma Gandhi,” she also said in her statement.