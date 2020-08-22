Chanting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils: Shivraj Singh Chouhan taunts Kamal Nath

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Kamal Nath.

Slamming his political opponent and former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Kamal Nath for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Addressing a rally in Gwalior, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath was reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple but chanting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils.

Meanwhile, former key Congress leader who joined BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia in the same gathering also taunted Kamal Nath by comparing him with PM Modi. In a statement, Scindia said, "Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in one aspect. Modi ji imposed a lockdown during COVID19 to save the lives of people but Kamal Nath ji had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public, 15 months before Modi ji."

#WATCH: Kamal Nath ji was reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the day of foundation stone laying ceremony (of Ram temple). Chanting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gwalior pic.twitter.com/HAIzxgqBv8 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Chouhan, 61, tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and was discharged from the hospital on August 6 after recovering from the infection.

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to stay in home-quarantine and monitor his health for a week.

