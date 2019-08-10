She never became a prisoner of her electoral successes: Sonia Gandhi remembers Sheila Dikshit

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit passed away on July 20 leaving a void in India's political space. Her genial personna, comprehensive hold on administration and ability to look beyond politics won her many friends across the political spectrum.

UPA chiarperson Sonia Gandhi underlined these very things in a memorial speech at Shankar Lal Auditorium in New Delhi.

Here is the full text of Sonia Gandhi's speech

"Rarely does history bring together compassion, statesmanship, efficiency and stamina in one person. Sheilaji was one such example in recent times.



No one understood the real importance – or weight -- of responsibility better than Sheilaji. She was not one to shy away from shouldering hers, no matter what challenge she confronted. A student of history, she was aware that success does not come without struggle.

And this perhaps explains why even in her struggles she was able to maintain her grit and composure. In her long years in public service, she experienced life’s ups and downs, victories and defeats. But she took it all in her stride, and responded to the call whenever it came, always keeping her sights firmly on the larger goal of making a difference.



Such was her humility that she never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes. And such was her dedication that she did not allow herself to despair in the face of criticism. Such qualities distinguished her, as did her commitment to the party, and its principles and values..



My association with Sheilaji is longer than my political career. It goes back many decades which have left behind a rich legacy of memories -- from the days when Indiraji recognized her many talents, to her close working relationship with Rajivji. In the momentous 1984 election, she became an MP from Kannauj and was soon entrusted with ministerial responsibility.

As for myself she stood by my side in my darkest years, later urging me again and again to take on the Presidentship of the Congress Party.

When I did, she was there guiding me more like an older sister than party colleague. We worked closely together when she was appointed the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and then served for an unprecedented 15 years as the chief minister of Delhi.

It was a role she fulfilled like no one before or since. Her years at the helm became her crowning achievement. She was not only the best and most effective chief minister we have had, she was able to reach out to and be respected by people across the political spectrum. Her vision and hard work transformed the Indian capital into a thriving and efficient metropolis, making it a better place for all its inhabitants. We who live here and benefited remain grateful and proud of her accomplishments.

In the most recent elections, this year, she stepped forward like a loyal soldier of the Party to contest a Lok Sabha seat even though she had not been too well. Sheilaji’s life teaches us that that there is nothing more worthy for a public person than genuine service of the people.



Delhi and the Congress party won't be the same without Sheilaji.

The city has lost its most able administrator and the party has lost one of its most committed workers. But we can attempt to fill this void by upholding those very principles and ideals she stood for and dedicated her life to. In that way we will be honouring a remarkable individual, a proud party colleague and an exemplary woman leader. We will miss her, but we are grateful that she was among us and that her memory will continue to inspire us. Before concluding I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to Sandeep and Latika, Ramaji and their families, Sheilaji’s friends, colleagues and numerous admirers."