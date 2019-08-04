Decide who's the Boss: Shashi Tharoor, Milind Deora convey urgency of electing Congress president

Image Source : FILE Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress has been a ship without a captain for several months now. Rahul Gandhi stepped down after UPA's disasterous show in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and has been adamant on his decision ever since. There is a perceptible unease among rank and file of the Congress as percieved lack of leadership has created major confusion.

Now, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former chief of Mumbai Congress Milind Deora have urged Congress highcommand to settle the matter of party leadership.

"The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide," said Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide. https://t.co/Dwb3Xz5HOu — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Milind Deora, has been less direct in his words. In a reaction to ANI, Deora said that he agrees with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh that the new Congress leader must be young, dynamic and should have a pan-India appeal.

" I agree with Punjab CM that new Congress President should be young, capable & possess electoral, administrative & organisational experience with a pan India appeal. In my view, Sachin Pilot & Jyotiraditya Scindia have these qualities & can provide strength to org," he said.

M Deora, Mumbai Congress President: I agree with Punjab CM that new Congress Pres should be young, capable&possess electoral, administrative&org experience with a pan India appeal. In my view, Sachin Pilot & Jyotiraditya Scindia have these qualities & can provide strength to org. pic.twitter.com/ZPlFvAGQ3B — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Many Congress leaders have increasingly been vocal about the appointment of the new Congress president. Shashi Tharoor, in particular, has been more outspoken.

Several days ago, he publicly said that long-pending issue of new party president is creating confusion within the party.

Congress has faced major debacles in states like Goa or Karnataka where its MLAs either quit the party or rebelled against their own government.