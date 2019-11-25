Amid Supreme Court hearing, Sharad Pawar says NCP-Cong-Sena will form govt in Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI PHOTO NCP, Cong, Sena will form govt in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

The NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena will form a government in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted on Monday. The decision of aligning with the BJP was of his nephew Ajit Pawar and not the NCP, Pawar said while speaking to reporters in Karad town of neighbouring Satara district. "It is not the party's decision and we do not endorse it," the NCP patriarch said.

Asked whether the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will form government in the state, he said, "There is not an iota of doubt that the government (of the combine) will be formed in Maharashtra."

He also said that he has no contact with his nephew, who rebelled against the NCP.

On asked whether Ajit Pawar will be expelled from the NCP, he said the decision will be taken at the party-level.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who revolted against his party.

"I have seen many such scenarios in my 50 years of political career. Difficulties come but they are temporary, and my experience is that people of the state stand strong," the NCP supremo said.

He said till the time he has the support of youngsters, he is not worried about anything.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar paid tributes to the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary. He arrived at 'Pritisangam', Chavan's memorial in Karad, early in the morning and offered floral tributes. He was accompanied by Srinivas Patil, the NCP's Lok Sabha member from Satara.

The NCP chief is expected to attend a couple of other events also in Karad during the day.

Notably, Ajit Pawar sat on a day-long fast at Chavan's memorial in April 2013 after some of his remarks on the then drought situation in the state stoked a controversy.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says democracy murdered in Maharashtra

Also Read | Fadnavis must resign, he doesn't have majority: NCP leader Nawab Malik