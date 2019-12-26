Year after resigning from BJP, ex-MP Savitri Bai Phule now quits Congress

Image Source : ANI After BJP, ex-MP Savitri Bai Phule quits Congress

Former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule who had joined Congress in March 2019, has resigned from the party on Thursday. She said that her voice was not being heard in the party that made her back off and quit the party. The ex-parliamentarian said that she is planning to form her own political party. Phule as a BJP MP represented Bahraich constituency of Uttar Pradesh for 16th Lok Sabha.

While speaking to ANI, Phule said, "My voice is not being heard in Congress, hence I am resigning. I will form my own party."

Phule, who is better known for voicing as Dalit leader, resigned from BJP in December 2018, saying that trying to divide the society and ignoring the rights of Dalits and backward. She had been critical of BJP over several issues including the rights for backward communities.

The 37-year-old politician earlier stirred controversy by calling Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and slave of 'Manuwadi' people.

Accusing the BJP government of playing divisive politics, she said, "This government is trying to divide the society. My demands are constantly being ignored for being a Dalit. Therefore I resign from the primary membership of the BJP. This government is trying to muzzle the Constitution as part of a conspiracy. The reservation meant for the Dalits and backward is also in danger."

In March 2019, she joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The prominent Scheduled Caste leader was also associated with Bahujan Samaj Party, however, she joined BJP in 2000. She managed to win the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and 2014 Lok Sabha Election on BJP's ticket.

