Tareeke Badlo Iraade Nahi: Sanjay Raut as Sena exudes confidence on govt formation in Maharashtra

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, one should amend his ways and not his plans, in order to achieve something in life. Raut posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, which, in Hindi read, "Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho to tareeke badlo iraade nahi." Raut also wrote 'Jai Maharashtra' at the bottom of his tweet, which hints his social media post was related to the ongoing political tussle in the state.

Raut had met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence on Monday. Raut said he told the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief that he should lead a delegation of state leaders and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the farm distress in Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains.

"Since he (Pawar) was the Union agriculture minister and is also a senior leader, he should lead a delegation of leaders and meet the prime minister to apprise him about the farmers' woes in the country," Raut said.

Asked whether there were talks on government formation in Maharashtra, he parried the question, but exuded confidence and said, "The state will soon get a Sena-led government."

Earlier on Monday, Raut had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'running away from responsibility' while reiterating that his party will soon form a government in the state.

"The responsibility to form a government in Maharashtra was not ours. The ones who had that responsibility ran away," Raut told reporters on Monday.

"However, I am confident that soon we will have a government in place in the state," Raut said after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Raut, however, said that the primary agenda of his meeting with NCP chief was to talk about the farmers' issues.

"The farmers in the state are suffering after untimely rains. I met Pawar to discuss their issues. He had recently visited some of the affected areas. He has also been an Agriculture Minister. So, I requested him to meet and apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue," he said.

"We also discussed how we can quickly form a government in the state," Raut added.

Following the inability of BJP, the single largest party, to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last week invited the second and third largest parties, namely- Shiv Sena and NCP to form government in the state.

However, as they were not able to put together a viable alternative in the time given to them, the state came under President's Rule.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively, in the state Assembly.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut positive about compromise with BJP, claims Ramdas Athawale

Also Read | After meeting Sonia, Pawar says they did not discuss common minimum programme​

​