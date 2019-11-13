Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut discharged from Lilavati hospital, says next CM will be from Shiv Sena

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was discharged from hospital on Wednesday noon reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to media after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Raut said, "Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena." Raut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11 following a complaint of chest pain.

57-year-old Sanjay Raut had undergone angioplasty on Monday evening to remove two blockages in his heart at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors have advised him rest for some time, one of his family members said.

"He will have to undergo another check-up after some days to assess the progress of the angioplasty procedure," he said.

Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital on Monday evening after he complained of mild pains in chest. He was treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar.

Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24.

Since October 24, the journalist-politician has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP for not "honouring" power-sharing "agreement" between the saffron parties which stalled government formation in Maharashtra.

Also Read | 'Agneepath', says Sanjay Raut as Sena treads tough path with Congress-NCP

Also Read | More discussions needed: Congress, NCP as Maharashtra comes under President's Rule