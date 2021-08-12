Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
Prominent RTI activist Saket Gokhale joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, in the presence of party leaders including Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha.   

RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins TMC

Prominent RTI activist Saket Gokhale joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, in the presence of party leaders including Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha. 
 
In a statement, the TMC said, “Saket Gokhale is a renowned RTI activist and began his career as a journalist. He has filed RTIs on issues of national importance for several years. Most recently, he filed queries on bank loans and budgetary allocation for Pegasus.”
 
 

