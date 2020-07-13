Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: India's Grand Old Party stares at big crisis in Rajasthan | LIVE

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot

India's grand old party - the Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi - is in crisis. This time the crisis has unfolded in Rajasthan, where Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. During a late-night Sunday briefing, Pilot, who is camping in Delhi, the ruling Congress, claimed the support of 109 MLAs to back the state government led by Gehlot.

"A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji," Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said at the post-midnight press conference after a legislature party meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

"A few more MLAs had telephonic conversations with the Chief Minister and they will also sign a letter of support till morning," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs for a Monday meet in Jaipur. However, Sachin Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meet today, a statement issued on Sunday had said.

08:18 am: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot's office has been reportedly sealed after two employees of the department tested positive for COVID-19

08:04 am: "The ruling party first bought MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan. everyone has to understand that the crisis is not just on one state but the entire democracy," Randeep Singh Surjewala has tweeted

कोरोना से पूरा देश त्रस्त है,

प्रतिदिन संक्रमण बढ़ कर 29,000 हो गया है,

चीन ने हमारी सरज़मीं पर क़ब्ज़ा किया है,

और

सत्ताधारी पहले मध्यप्रदेश और अब राजस्थान में विधायक खरीदने में व्यस्त है।



समझना ये है हम सबको कि -

संकट किसी राज्य पर नहीं,

पूरे भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर है।#Rajasthan — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2020

07:59 am: A clearer picture is likely to emerge over the next two days when Pilot comes out from his self-styled incommunicado status

07:36 am: Amid the raging political crisis in Rajasthan and a catalog of speculation, sources aware about the developments revealed that the Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President Sachin Pilot will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party

