Walking out for my ideology: Shiv Sena leader quits party over tie-up with Congress

A leader of the Shiv Sena resigned from the party soon after Uddhav Thackeray was named the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government is set to come to power in the state, with the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Tendering his resignation, Ramesh Solanki said he was "making the most difficult decision" of his life "with a heavy heart."

Taking to Twitter, Solanki said his conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress.

"Congratulations and all the best for forming government in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half-heartedly and it won't be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders (sic)," Mr Solanki tweeted.

My Resignation



I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

— Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

In his parting shot, Mr Solanki said he would "always remain Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik" at heart.

It took weeks for the ideologically contrasting Shiv Sena and the Congress to set aside their deep differences and work out an alliance to form government in Maharashtra.

Solanki had reportedly been upset since Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for a show of strength were made to take a pledge of allegiance to their parties.

Solanki said he had been with the Shiv Sena for 21 years and had seen many ups and downs until his party made a "political decision" and joined hands with the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leader has been in the news recently for filing a complaint against Netflix and demanding that the streaming site be censored.

