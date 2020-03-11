Image Source : TWITTER Rajmata would be elated to see you put nation first: Vasundhara Raje to Jyotiraditya

Minutes after the former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP, Former Rajasthan CM and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s aunt Vasundhara Raje said that the Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia would have been elated to see him putting the nation first. The BJP's National Vice President also posted her throwback picture with Jyotiraditya.

Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter and wrote, "If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the Nation First. I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP. @JM_Scindia."

Earlier on Tuesday, Yashodhara Raje Scindia welcomed the move of quitting Congress by the scion Gwalior royalty and said it is 'Ghar Wapasi' for him.

"This is ghar wapsi (homecoming). The way he has been welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah shows their respect towards Rajmata (Vijaya Raje Scindia)," she said.

Moreover, she tweeted, "Rajmata's blood took the decision in the national interest; a new country will be formed; every distance is now removed."

The grandmother of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the rajmata (queen mother) of Gwalior, Vijaya Raje Scindia won the Guna Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. But she later switched to the Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP, in 1967.

Infact, she has been considered as one of the founder members of the BJP.

Her daughters, Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Vasundhara Raje Scindia, have been prominent BJP members.

Vasundhara Raje has been a Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime and also served as the chief minister of Rajasthan twice. While Yashodhara Raje had been a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

