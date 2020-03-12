Rajinikanth poll plunge: Thalaiva says, want to bring change in Tamil Nadu politics

In what can be the biggest news in Tamil Nadu politics since decades, Rajinikanth has finally announced his political plan ahead of 2021 Assembly Elections. Rajinikanth on Thursday in Chennai announced that he wanted to bring change in Tamil Nadu politics and was not eyeing CM post.

Rajinikanth is addressing a gathering in Chennai where he is set to announce the name of his party. "I have never thought of the Chief Minister's post. I only want a change in politics," he has said.

Highlights from Rajinikanth's mega announcement in Chennai | Updates

11:12 am: My proposal includes appointing an educated and compassionate youngster as Tamil Nadu CM, says Rajinikanth. "I request retired IPS and IAS officers to enter politics," he further added.

11:00 am: Rajinikanth says, I want to bring a change in Tamil Nadu politics

"I will give a chance to youth and people with a good reputation in my party to serve the public. I will have limited leaders working with me. I can't think of becoming chief minister, a strong party leader will head the state, says Thalaiva.

10:50 am: In December 2017, I had announced that I would enter politics. I never said this in 1996, says the actor-turned-politician.

10:43 am: There were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa and one was Kalaignar. People voted for them but now there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change, says Thalaiva

10:40 am: I want to put an end to all the speculations today, says Rajinikanth

10:37 am: The actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth addresses media