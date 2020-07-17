Image Source : FILE FIR filed against Gajendra Shekhawat after Congress releases audio clips alleging horse-trading

As Rajasthan's political turmoil carries on, new factions of Rajasthan politics are coming to light. In the latest turn of events, Congress party has demanded an FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat after releasing audio clips accusing the minister of indulging in horse-trading.

The Congress party has alleged that the conversation is being held between Gajendra Shekhawat and an MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp.

Latest reports suggest that Rajasthan SoG has registered FIR against union minister Gajendra singh Shekhawat, Congress MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Sanjay Jain.

A press note was earlier issued by the camp of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that the audio clips are of conversations between the BJP's Shekhawat and Pilot loyalist Bhanwarlal Sharma.

Gehlot's camp claimed that Shekhawat was in contact with the Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma through Jaipur resident Sanjay Jain.

The press note says that the audio is of Sharma's updates on the progress in meeting the set target of bringing in 30 MLAs into their fold and the purported voice of Shekhawat, on the other side, says that this will bring in the Gehlot government on its knees.

The person, said to be Shekhawat as per the note, also says that Sharma and other MLAs should stay in the hotel for 8-10 days.

Another clip is purportedly of Sharma seeking assurances from Jain, who responds: "I assured you yesterday, again I assure you that your seniority will be taken care of", as per the press note.

