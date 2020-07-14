Rajasthan political crisis: Congress in-charge appeals Sachin Pilot to attend crucial CLP meet

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Congress in-charge appeals Sachin Pilot to attend crucial CLP meet

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, party state in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday once again urged Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to attend today's meeting of the legislature party. Expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Pande said in a tweet.

The appeal comes just minutes before the crucial CLP meeting in Jaipur at 10.30 a.m. Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Archana Sharma on Monday night also made an emotional appeal to all party MLAs who skipped the meet on Monday to remain present in Tuesday's meeting.

"Those who could not come for the CLP meeting on Monday should attend the meeting scheduled at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. We all need to stay together to stay strong. All the MLAs should attend the meeting for the well-being of the Congress family. We all are members of the family and hence should stay together to serve the people who have voted for us to serve their needs," she said.

On Monday, during the CLP meeting while Gehlot claimed that there were over 100 MLAs, sources said that there were around 90 MLAs present in the meeting, while 18 MLAs from the Pilot camp boycotted the CLP meet.

All the Gehlot camp MLAs were taken to Hotel Fairmont resort in Jaipur.

