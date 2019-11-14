Rahul used Parrikar's ill-health for political gain, says son

Image Source : PTI Rahul used Parrikar's ill-health for political gain, says Utpal

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi used the Rafale deal rhetoric for political gain, just as he used former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's ill-health for the same purpose, the latter's son Utpal Parrikar said on Thursday.

"#RafaleVerdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for @RahulGandhi. I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of ill-planned political game, just the way he used visit to my ailing father for politics," Utpal tweeted after the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a review petition seeking a probe into the multi-billion rupee Rafale fighter jet purchase from the French government.

The BJP had cried foul after Rahul Gandhi called on an ailing Parrikar in January this year for a "courtesy visit", and later allegedly used the meeting to take forward his anti-Rafale deal campaign.

Parrikar, who also served as Goa CM on four occasions, died on March 17 this year following a prolonged battle with cancer.