'Modi Minar racing upwards at breathtaking pace': Rahul Gandhi's jibe over 'unemployment rate'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "unemployment rate."
In a tweet, Gandhi said: "With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence." He posted a chart showing unemployment rate in India at 7.16 per cent in September, 2019 and 8.5 per cent in October, 2019. The chart was sourced to CMIE.
With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2019
#ModiMandiAurMusibat pic.twitter.com/87oD7zcecD