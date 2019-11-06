'Modi Minar racing upwards at breathtaking pace': Rahul Gandhi's jibe over 'unemployment rate'

Rahul Gandhi/File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "unemployment rate."

In a tweet, Gandhi said: "With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence." He posted a chart showing unemployment rate in India at 7.16 per cent in September, 2019 and 8.5 per cent in October, 2019. The chart was sourced to CMIE.