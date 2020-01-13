PM Modi doing biggest disservice to nation by dividing people: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition meeting

Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was doing biggest disserving to the nation by distracting and dividing people of India. Gandhi, the former Congress President, was addressing the media after concluding a meeting of the Opposition parties in New Delhi. Gandhi challenged Modi to go to a university and tell students what will he do to improve the economy and jobs.

"I challenge PM Modi to go to a university and tell students what will he do to improve economy, create jobs," Gandhi said today. PM Modi should have courage to talk to youth on economic crisis and unemployment; he does not have guts to do it, he added.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present. The BSP, TMC and AAP stayed away from the opposition meet.

Addressing the meeting, Sonia Gandhi too slammed Modi and Shah and accused them of misleading people on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC. She said there have been nationwide spontaneous protests by youths supported by citizens from all walks of life.

"The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger, which is now out in the open. The response of the police in UP and Delhi has been shockingly partisan and brutal," the Congress chief said.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister have misled the people. They have contradicted their own statements of only weeks ago, and continue with their provocative statements while remaining insensitive to the state suppression and violence that is increasingly becoming commonplace," she said.

The "Modi-Shah government stands totally exposed" for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people, Gandhi alleged.

ALSO READ | Modi-Shah misleading people on NRC, CAA: Sonia Gandhi at Opposition meeting