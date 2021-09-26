Punjab Cabinet expansion: Congress leaders take oath of office | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi

The much anticipated Punjab cabinet expansion will take place today (September 26). After holding marathon meetings with the Congress high command, the list of ministers for the new cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalised, sources said.

Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night.

All the ministers are likely to take oath in Chandigarh at 4:30 pm on Sunday at the Punjab Governor House.

