Political leaders set to be released one by one, J&K admin says

Political leaders from Kashmir who are under preventive detention after the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the timeline for release of political prisoners in Kashmir, Farooq Khan, adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik said: "Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released."

Political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and others were placed under detention following the abrogatio of Article 370 on August 5.

On being asked about the increased activity of the police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said it was not due to any special kind of terrorist threat but was more of a preventive measure.

"The administration has taken preventive measures by increasing its activity in the region. All forces including police, Army, BSF are on alert and will continue to give fitting reply to the terrorists," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

