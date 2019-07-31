Parliament Session Live Updates: Uproar over Unnao case in Lok Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad raises Select Committee issue in Rajya Sabha

Stay tuned for Parliament Session Live Updates

Parliament Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday began with an uproar over the Unnao survivor car crash case echoing the house with the Opposition demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the Unnao accident case. On Tuesday, the Centre has handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her. On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident.

Parliament Session Live Updates:

1:00 pm: GN Azad in Rajya Sabha: My submission is on one side you seek list from opposition - Bills to be sent to Select Committee, you don't come back to us, and you get it passed. You tell your people to be present and we remain under illusion that Bill is going to Select Committee. This is not done

12:58 pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad: The Bill yesterday (Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019) and Bill listed no.2 today (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill) were listed to go to Select Committee. Y'day's Bill was listed at night and we were given to understand they haven't considered it.

12:55 pm: GN Azad in Rajya Sabha: Govt had approached us asking 'which Bills you would like to send to Select Committee?' They gave us list of 23 Bills. We wanted at least half of them to be sent. They said as less as you can. So opposition identified 6 Bills as A category and 2 a B category.

11:05 am: Opposition demands Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Unnao survivor car crash case

11:00 am: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Unnao survivor car crash case