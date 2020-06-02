RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker OM Birla discuss Parliament's monsoon session

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mulling ways to conduct Parliament's monsoon session.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are mulling ways to run the Parliament's monsoon session that normally begins in the last week of July and goes up to August end. The two leaders have discussed ways to conduct the Parliament's upcoming session following social distancing norms.

As per reports, Lok Sabha sitting may take place in the Central Hall while Rajya Sabha sitting may take place in the Chamber Hall of the parliament. As discussions are underway, a decision is expected to be taken in the coming days.

Meanwhile, discussions are also underway for conducting the Parliament committee's via video conferencing.

