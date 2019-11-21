Palaniswami on Rajinikanth statement: 'Miracle' means AIADMK will come to power in 2021

File Image

Moments within Rajinikanth making a big comment on Tamil Nadu politics, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has reacted. Taking Rajinikanth head on, Palaniswami said that by "miracle" he means that AIADMK will come to power in 2021. Elections in Tamil Nadu are due in 2021. Rajinikanth's comment has definitely not gone unnoticed and the political significance will be something to watch out for.

Superstar Rajinikanth today asserted people of Tamil Nadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the 2021 assembly elections in the state. The actor, who had announced he will float his own political party and face the 2021 polls, also said issues such as sharing power in case of an alliance with Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) could be discussed only in the run-up to the elections.

"In 2021, people of Tamil Nadu will 100 per cent create a big wonder and marvel in politics," Rajinikanth said in an apparent reference to the polls due in two years and possibly about a major role by him then. The actor's response was to a query about an AIADMK leader insisting Rajinikanth's "spiritual politics" was not possible in the "Dravida land" of Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, AIADMK mouthpiece 'Namathu Amma' carried an article on Thursday saying Rajinikanth's "spiritual politics" and Haasan's pro-Left leanings cannot go hand-in-hand in the event of them aligning politically.

"I think by miracle he (Rajinikanth) meant that AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) is again going to come to power in 2021. After 2021 State Assembly Elections, CM of Tamil Nadu is going to be a AIADMK's person," Palaniswami later said in response.

On Tuesday, Haasan and Rajinikanth had set off speculation of a political realignment after they indicated their willingness to work together for the state's welfare. The first pitch was made by Haasan who backed Rajinikanth over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a "wonder", saying it was "not a criticism but the reality." Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare. Rajinikanth had also echoed similar views. Both have said they were prepared to join hands if the need arose.

