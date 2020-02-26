Image Source : PTI Odisha CM elected BJD president for 8th term

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been re-elected as the President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the eighth consecutive term on Wednesday. Returning officer Pratap Dev announced Patnaik's name as the party president. "BJD doesn't fight election to win or lose, it fights to win the love of the people and to serve them," said Patnaik after becoming the president of the ruling party.

The state council meeting of the BJD was held at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Out of the 355 council members, 80 were elected as state executive members. Earlier, BJD had declared the names of 33 organisational district presidents. Naveen Patnaik has been ruling the state as Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive time. He has been in power in Odisha since 2000.

