Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

Never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

​Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional languages but advocated its use as the second language.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2019 20:03 IST
Never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional
Image Source : FILE

Never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he never sought imposition of Hindi over other regional languages but advocated its use as the second language.

"I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages and had only requested for learning Hindi as the 2nd language after one’s mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, its their choice," Shah said today.

He was referring to his speech on the occasion of Hindi Divas on Saturday where he made a pitch for a common language for India, drawing strong reaction from southern parties which vowed to oppose any attempt to "impose" Hindi.

The home minister said to end the confusion, people should listen to his speech carefully where he repeatedly said that Indian languages should be strengthened and people should realise their necessity.

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet in Delhi, share a hearty laugh. See pics Next StoryHowdy economy doin: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi has Houston connect  