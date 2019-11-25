Maharashtra government formation: NCP shifts MLAs to another hotel in Mumbai

In a late-night development on Sunday, MLAs of the NCP were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai, sources said. The MLAs travelled in a bus to a different hotel from Hotel Renaissance in Powai where they were put up since Saturday night, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy chief minister.

The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.

Daroda, Pawar and Zirwal represent Shahapur, Kalwan and Dindori assembly constituencies, respectively.

"Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal were taken to Delhi by the BJP in a chartered plane yesterday," Malik said, adding that "Pawar and Daroda have sent us their video messages saying they are with the party".

Earlier in the day, Malik said that apart from the three MLAs, Babasaheb Patil (Ahmedpur), Anil Patil (Amalner) were reported 'missing'.

While Anil Patil tweeted that he is with the NCP, video messages of Babasaheb Patil, Pawar and Zirwal were shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.

Malik said these MLAs will be back in the party soon.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis had returned as chief minister for a second term. The exact number of the MLAs currently with the NCP could not be confirmed.

The party had won 54 seats in the 288 -member House in the assembly elections.

It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has extended his support to the BJP, claimed the Shiv Sena will witness a "big earthquake" soon.

He claimed that Fadnavis will get the support of 175 MLAs.

